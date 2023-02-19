Warming trend begins ahead of February heat wave in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you blinked, you may have missed Central Florida’s brief cooldown Saturday. Even with extra clouds around Sunday, highs will return to he lower 80s. The breeze will also back off.

The wind direction will shift, however, to a southerly component pumping in the extra warmth and a little bit more moisture. While most of Central Florida will be dry, a stray shower will be possible near the coast. Any shower that develops will be light and quick-hitting.

Expect more sunshine Monday with highs in the low 80s.

A massive warmup then takes over for the middle and latter stages of the work week.

Highs Tuesday climb into the mid-80s with sunshine.

Temperature trend

By Wednesday we are back into record territory and flirting with 90 degrees. Thursday, most of Central Florida will have a chance to reach 90 degrees. In Orlando, it has only reached 90 three times in recorded history. Data goes back to 1892.

Thursday through Saturday will not only have the chance to reach 90 degrees, but also the shot to break all-time record highs for the month of February.