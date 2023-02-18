90s next week? If you like it cooler, savor Saturday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After breaking records Friday, there is more heat in the Sunshine State’s future. Saturday, however, will be a few degrees below normal in the temperature department. Highs with a few passing clouds top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

[RELATED: Why so hot in Central Florida?]

The breeze will stay cranked up behind Friday’s cold front as well, gusting at times to near 25 mph.

Already by Sunday a warming trend returns. Highs climb back into the upper 70s and lower 80s under a partly cloudy. With a wind shift out of the southeast, there will be a very small chance for a quick, passing shower. Most of Central Florida will be dry.

That dry trend will also continue through the week ahead as we heat up. By Wednesday, temperatures will be flirting with 90 degrees. By Thursday and Friday, we may surge into the lower 90s.

Temperature trend

In February, It has only reached 90 degrees three times. Records go back to 1892.