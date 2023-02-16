Strong tornadoes possible across parts of the Deep South

ORLANDO, Fla. – Parts of the Deep South are once again under the gun for severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas from Jackson to Birmingham to Nashville for the potential of strong tornadoes through Thursday.

The overall severe weather threat extends from the Gulf of Mexico all the way into the Great Lakes region.

The radar in parts of the Deep South is expected to light up beyond lunch Thursday.

Future radar

The severe weather threat is expected to increase through the day.

Future radar

The severe weather threat drops considerably as the system moves east Friday.

The Deep South has been no stranger to severe weather this winter.

Just last month, a massive tornado damaged parts of Selma, Alabama. Parts of the Deep South were also impacted by tornadoes in November and December.

