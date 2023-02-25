Getting old yet? Another day of near-record heat in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rinse, wash and repeat. After thick fog in spots early, highs will surge back into the upper 80s Saturday afternoon. Like the past few days, sunshine will be dominant early with a few heating-of-the-day clouds bubbling up through the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s again Sunday.

The hot and dry stretch looks to continue for much of the week ahead. Highs most days will be in record territory with extremely limited rain chances. A cold front finally looks to cross the region Friday into Saturday, but temperatures will only drop to average at at best. Average high temperatures for late February are in the mid 70s.

Even with that front late in the week, rain chances look low at this point.