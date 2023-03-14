Cold front set to pierce through Central Florida

A cold front is expected to settle in Central Florida this week, bringing down the temperatures for many areas in the region.

We had a very active day here in Central Florida. Tonight, the cold front has passed well south of our area.

The big showers are long gone, and the cooldown has started.

Winds will be from the north now and will bring in much drier air.

The lows for tonight drop all the way down into the 40s to the north in Marion County, and into the 50s just about everywhere else.

Temperature forecast for Tuesday morning (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Tomorrow, the sunshine will be all over, but cool air and winds will keep us in the upper 60s and low 70s for a daytime high.

As a matter of fact, most of the mid week will be dry and cool.

What to expect for your weekly weather (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

By Thursday morning, the low in Orlando will drop to 48.

The wind will be quite breezy for your Tuesday. Look for wind to be pushing from the north at 10-15 mph.

Cold front inbound in southeastern U.S. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

