Rain chances dip in Central Florida

Orlando to top off at 80 degrees

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are seeing things calm down a little bit along the Central Florida beaches.

Rain chances will be a little bit lower at 20% Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances go up to 40% Wednesday evening and then 80% on Thursday.

The rain will be coming from the Gulf of Mexico, where we will be pinpointing an area of low pressure.

Expect increasing rain through the end of the week.

We will have a high temperature Wednesday of 80 degrees in Orlando.

By the weekend, high temperatures will be near 90.

