Rain chances dip in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are seeing things calm down a little bit along the Central Florida beaches.

Rain chances will be a little bit lower at 20% Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances go up to 40% Wednesday evening and then 80% on Thursday.

The rain will be coming from the Gulf of Mexico, where we will be pinpointing an area of low pressure.

Expect increasing rain through the end of the week.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

We will have a high temperature Wednesday of 80 degrees in Orlando.

By the weekend, high temperatures will be near 90.