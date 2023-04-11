Coastal flood warning in Florida through Wednesday morning

The strong pressure gradient along the east coast of Florida has resulted in another day of windy conditions, with gusts of 35 to 40 mph over the Treasure and Space Coasts on Tuesday afternoon.

Look for these breezy to windy conditions for 2-3 hours after nightfall, and onshore breezes will likely continue overnight, along with a brief passing shower.

Coastal hazards in the form of high surf, additional beach erosion and coastal flooding at high tide will continue into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. Low temperatures are expected in the mid to upper 60s.

Coastal flood warning through Wednesday morning (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Hazards will be reduced to rough, choppy surf/currents and open water marine hazards for Wednesday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The forecast for Wednesday includes a brief period of improving conditions, especially along and west of the I-4 corridor and interior counties.

Wind gust potential on Wednesday (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

However, there is an increasing chance of rain for Lake Okeechobee, the Treasure Coast and points north by late afternoon as higher moisture marches northward from southern Florida.

Rain chances increase to likely across the south and scattered chances further north. There will be a small chance of embedded storms for southern locations, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Coastal hazards through Wednesday (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Thursday to Friday, an area of low pressure near the Louisiana coast will move northward across the southeastern U.S., pulling a stalled boundary northward across Florida.

Increased moisture across the state will lead to a high coverage of showers, with chances in the range of 70-80% on Thursday.

Some isolated to scattered storms will be possible as well across east Central Florida. The warm front will continue to lift northward on Thursday night into Friday, with chances generally decreasing to around 30-50% by Friday afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms will once again be possible.

Rain totals are expected to be around 1-1.5 inches through Friday. This rain is much needed, as drought has been a problem across east Central Florida.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: