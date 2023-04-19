Lovely day on tap in Central Florida, but fire danger lingers

ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to pinpoint dry air in Central Florida behind a front that brought rain a couple of days ago.

The fire danger will continue to be in the moderate category for the next couple of days, however, as rain chances stay out of the picture until the end of the week.

Expect a 10% chance of rain on Friday and a 20% chance of rain on Saturday as another front approaches.

High temperatures will be a couple of degrees below the average in Orlando on Wednesday. We will warm to a high of 82. The average high is 84.

Expect temperatures in the mid-80s on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will be near 90 on Saturday.

Behind the front, temperatures will go from the upper 80s to the low 80s on Sunday, with no rain chances for the end of the weekend.

In Orlando, we have a rainfall deficit of 4.36 inches since the first of the year.