Cool, comfortable start gives way to warm day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are starting off cooler across Central Florida than this time Wednesday.

That will be a little inconvenient as the kids will need at least a light jacket in Marion, Sumter, Flagler and Lake counties through early Thursday and the next couple of mornings.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s in the Orlando area on Thursday through the weekend and the start of next week.

The wind will not be as strong as the last couple of days, with gusts near 15 to 20 mph, rather than 30 mph.

We will continue to have rip currents along the coast and seas up to about 2 feet.

Rain chances hold off until the weekend. Expect a 30% coverage of rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances increase through the workweek next week, which will help even more with drought conditions.

The fire danger is in the moderate category for all of Central Florida.