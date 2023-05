Here’s what you need to know about watering your lawn in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – With summer right around the corner, and Central Florida temperatures rising, it’s important to know when and how to properly water your lawn.

News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos has some tips for watering your lawn and provided a breakdown on the designated watering days in place during daylight saving time across Central Florida counties.

Quick facts on how to efficiently water yards:

Water in the morning right before sunrise. Usually during this time, the grass is already damp and is prime to absorb additional water. It is best to water for about 30 minutes in each zone around your home. Anything more could increase chances for mold to grow, and anything less won’t penetrate the soil enough. During daylight saving time, all counties in Central Florida allow two days of watering per week, depending on your address numbers. Those days are listed below.

County-by-county watering days:

Brevard:

Odd Address: Wednesday & Saturday

Even Address: Thursday & Sunday

Non-Residential: Tuesday & Friday

Flagler:

Odd Address: Wednesday & Saturday

Even Address: Thursday & Sunday

Non-Residential: Tuesday & Friday

Lake:

Odd Address: Wednesday & Saturday

Even Address: Thursday & Sunday

Non-Residential: Tuesday & Friday

Marion:

Odd Address: Wednesday & Saturday

Even Address: Thursday & Sunday

Non-Residential: Tuesday & Friday

Orange:

Odd Address: Wednesday & Saturday

Even Address: Thursday & Sunday

Non-Residential: Tuesday & Friday

Osceola:

Odd Address: Wednesday & Saturday

Even Address: Thursday & Sunday

Seminole:

Odd Address: Wednesday & Saturday

Even Address: Thursday & Sunday

Sumter:

Odd Address: Wednesday & Saturday

Even Address: Thursday & Sunday

Volusia:

Odd Address: Wednesday & Saturday

Even Address: Thursday & Sunday

Non-Residential: Tuesday & Friday

