Little change in current drought situation across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The latest drought update from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows little change in the drought status across Central Florida.

The heaviest rain of the past week focused right along and west of Interstate 4. The most significant rain included in Thursday drought update occurred Saturday.

Thursday’s drought update takes into account rain received through Tuesday.

The Orlando area remains more than 5 inches below normal. Leesburg is nearly 6 inches below normal.

Rainfall update

The wet season gets underway in late May or early June. The wet season is characterized when cold fronts from the north cease and daily thunderstorm activity is generated by the sea breeze.

The wet season typically lasts through October.

