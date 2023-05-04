Stormy week provides most of Central Florida with drought relief

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a week of stormy weather, most of Central Florida has seen significant improvements in the ongoing drought situation.

The most significant improvements are east of I-75 and especially closer to the Atlantic coast. Drought conditions across portions of the I-95 corridor have eroded completely, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Drought monitor 5/4

Most of Central Florida, however, remains in a moderate drought.

Severe drought status continues in western Marion and Sumter counties. Extreme southwestern Marion and parts of the Gulf Coast remain in an extreme drought.

Rainfall

Last week, Orlando was more than 6 inches below normal in the rainfall department. After above-average rainfall in April, the Orlando area is now 4 inches below normal.

The wet season typically arrives in late May or early June.

