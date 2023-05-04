75º

Stormy week provides most of Central Florida with drought relief

Most of Central Florida now in a moderate drought

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a week of stormy weather, most of Central Florida has seen significant improvements in the ongoing drought situation.

The most significant improvements are east of I-75 and especially closer to the Atlantic coast. Drought conditions across portions of the I-95 corridor have eroded completely, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Most of Central Florida, however, remains in a moderate drought.

Severe drought status continues in western Marion and Sumter counties. Extreme southwestern Marion and parts of the Gulf Coast remain in an extreme drought.

Last week, Orlando was more than 6 inches below normal in the rainfall department. After above-average rainfall in April, the Orlando area is now 4 inches below normal.

The wet season typically arrives in late May or early June.

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

