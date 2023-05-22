Widespread rain in Central Florida marks start of wet stretch of weather

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thunderstorms will continue to fire up and spread out heading into Monday evening, impacting commuters headed home.

A few storms have already turned severe Monday, but there could be a few more with the potential to produce strong wind gusts up to 60 mph and even coin-sized hail. Torrential rainfall will bring visibility down heavily on the roadways.

A special weather statement was issued for Apopka, Lake Mary and Mount Dora until 7 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Apopka FL, Lake Mary FL and Mount Dora FL until 7:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/MeegmSxNea — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) May 22, 2023

A flood advisory was issued for portions of north Lake County and west Volusia County through 8:15 p.m. Minor flooding has been ongoing and an additional inch of rain is expected.

611pm | A Flood Advisory has been issued for portions of northern Lake and western Volusia counties through 815pm. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5-3" of rain have fallen. An additional 1" is expected. https://t.co/ugOcJf5gWe — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) May 22, 2023

There will also be standing water on the roads, especially in low lying areas and construction zones. The storms are moving slowly which will result in rainfall accumulations, with over 2 inches of rain possible in areas that see prolonged heavy rain or repeated heavy downpours.

Rain tonight for 6 pm commute (WKMG)

Most of the rain begins to clear getting closer to sunset. A few showers could linger through late tonight before clearing out, leaving behind partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The unsettled weather pattern continues as a frontal boundary moves south into Central Florida on Tuesday. The moisture pooling ahead of the front will be high. You may have noticed the humidity in the air before the rain arrived. This trend will continue as the front stalls out, keeping rain chances high through at least Thursday.

On Tuesday, Central Florida will experience rain with a marginal risk for severe storms, mainly in the afternoon through the evening.

Marginal risk for severe thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon through part of the night. (WKMG)

All of the heavy rain will add up through midweek. There could be flood watches issued.

Rainfall accumulations are estimated to reach 3-5 inches by late Thursday.

Severe Weather Hazards for Tuesday (WKMG)

An area of low pressure is expected to develop near or over the east coast of Central Florida by midweek along the stalled front.

Drier air moves into central Florida by the weekend bringing rain chances down. (WKMG)

The unsettled weather will begin to lessen as the area of low pressure moves away from Central Florida.

Slightly drier air will then move in just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

