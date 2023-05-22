Inconvenient Weather Day: Storms stream across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing an Inconvenient Weather Day across Central Florida, with a risk of strong to severe storms into Monday afternoon.

Expect a 70% coverage of rain and storms from Monday through Wednesday. The main threats, lightning, strong winds, heavy rain and possible hail, will be from 2-8 p.m.

High temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s over the next several days.

Rain chances will be at 40% on Friday and Saturday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Hurricane season officially begins a week from Thursday.