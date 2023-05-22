WATCH & LISTEN: Here’s the moment a sonic boom shook the Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – After Sunday’s SpaceX Axiom Mission 2 launch, the Falcon 9 booster successfully returned and landed on Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, creating a sonic boom heard along the Space Coast.

“That’s what you’re waiting for!” an onlooker could be heard saying as the boom shook Brevard County.

Earlier Sunday, Space Launch Delta 45 posted a noise advisory warning residents of the impending boom.

[TRENDING: National Hurricane Center highlights first disturbance of 2023 hurricane season | St. Cloud Pride event canceled due to so-called ‘climate of fear’ | Become a News 6 Insider]

Please be advised, this evening's launch will be followed by a sonic boom.



This will occur shortly after launch, as the booster lands on landing zone 1 and at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. pic.twitter.com/EKrOjiXQ6K — Space Launch Delta 45 (@SLDelta45) May 21, 2023

The launch will send the second all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station.

The crew for the privately-funded mission include Peggy Whitson, a retired NASA astronaut, John Shoffner of Tennessee, and Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

“This is a dream come true for everyone,” Barnawi said before the flight. “Just being able to understand that this is possible. If me and Ali can do it, then they can do it, too.”

Axiom Space's Ax-2 Crew - (from left to right) Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot John Shoffner, Mission Specialist Ali AlQarni and Mission Specialist Rayyanah Barnawi. (Axiom Space)

On Monday, NASA will begin coverage of the docking to the International Space Station at 7:30 a.m., with docking scheduled for 9:16 a.m.

It’s the second private flight to the space station organized by Houston-based Axiom Space. The first was last year by three businessmen, with another retired NASA astronaut. The company plans to start adding its own rooms to the station in another few years, eventually removing them to form a stand-alone outpost available for hire.

#Ax2's @SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft has separated from its rocket—the Axiom Mission 2 crew is now on course for the @Space_Station.



Tune in for docking coverage (here and on NASA TV) starting at 7:30am ET (1130 UTC) on Monday, May 22. pic.twitter.com/RIRiAlOD1R — NASA (@NASA) May 21, 2023

The first-stage booster that landed back at Cape Canaveral eight minutes after liftoff will be recycled for a future flight.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: