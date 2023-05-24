71º

NHC monitoring area of low pressure off southeast US coast

System likely to produce dangerous surf and rip current conditions along portions of the southeastern coast

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

A non-tropical area of low pressure expected to form along a front offshore of the southeastern United States. (NOAA)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials with the National Hurricane Center are watching a non-tropical area of low pressure that is expected to form along a front offshore of the southeastern U.S. coast during the next day or two.

According to the NHC, the system is unlikely to become a tropical or subtropical cyclone since the forecast says it will “remain frontal while moving generally northward and inland over the Carolinas this weekend.”

The system is likely to produce dangerous surf and rip current conditions and gusty winds along portions of the southeastern coast late this week and into the weekend.

Officials said the system is expected to move generally northward and inland over the Carolinas this weekend.

