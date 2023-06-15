Inconvenient Weather Day: Strong storms, lightning possible in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing an Inconvenient Weather Day on Thursday as storms develop into the afternoon.

We will see an increased chance for rain and storms as we heat up into the afternoon. This will happen mainly after 2 p.m.

Expect a 40% coverage of rain for Thursday and Friday.

The main threats will be lightning and some strong winds greater than 50 mph.

Rain chances continue into the weekend for Father’s Day.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms into the afternoon on Thursday from Orlando north to Ocala and over into Volusia and Flagler counties.

High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 90s before the rain develops.

If you work outside for long over the next several days, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks.

There will be a risk for a few more strong-to-severe storms on Friday.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: