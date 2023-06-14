Strong storms possible across Central Florida. Here’s when

ORLANDO, Fla. – The story so far this week has been the heat, and while that is looking like it will continue, on Thursday Central Florida will see the opportunity for strong storms to return.

For the rest of Wednesday, a stray storm is possible east of Orlando. Otherwise, most of Central Florida will remain dry and steamy.

The Thursday morning commute may start out with a few showers from a decaying line of storms that moved through North Florida.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Severe Threat Thursday

For the afternoon, another broken line of storms will approach Central Florida. A few of these storms could be strong, especially north of Orlando.

Storm chances gradually fade Thursday evening.

Future radar

Highs Thursday again top out in the mid 90s. The heat index will approach and exceed 100 degrees at times.

A few storms will be around Friday with a couple possibly becoming strong again north of Orlando. Rain chances increase for the weekend, which will keep the temperatures relatively “cooler.”

Tropics update:

No new development expected over the next seven days.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: