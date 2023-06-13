Staying blazing hot with limited rain in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The heat is on! The hottest week of the year to date is upon us and it appears we have completely flipped the switch into the sultry days that Central Florida is accustomed to.

The heat and humidity will continue to build through the week.

Highs on Wednesday will remain in the mid-to-upper 90s. With the humidity factored in, it will feel more like 98-102 degrees. By Thursday, the heat index will be in the 100-105 degree ballpark.

Rain chances will be limited through Wednesday but will increase Thursday.

Severe risk Thursday

Thursday also brings a risk for strong storms as a complex of storms rolls down the peninsula from Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.

Future radar

The heat stays cranked up into the weekend, and likely until late October.

