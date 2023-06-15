79º

LIVE

Weather

National Hurricane Center monitors tropical wave

20% chance of development through next 7 days

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Weather, Tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave forecast to move off Africa’s coast.

The NHC highlighted the area Thursday morning, which is expected to move off the coast later Thursday and early Friday.

The system is expected to move west to west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph across the Atlantic.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development while it moves across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic early next week.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The NHC said there is 20% chance of development through the next seven days.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email