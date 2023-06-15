National Hurricane Center monitors tropical wave

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave forecast to move off Africa’s coast.

The NHC highlighted the area Thursday morning, which is expected to move off the coast later Thursday and early Friday.

The system is expected to move west to west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph across the Atlantic.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development while it moves across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic early next week.

The NHC said there is 20% chance of development through the next seven days.

