Tornado debris collection begins in South Patrick Shores

Damage in the South Patrick Park neighborhood following a tornado warning.

SOUTH PATRICK SHORES, Fla. – Brevard County has contracted an excavations company to collect storm debris in South Patrick Shores starting Wednesday, where an EF1 tornado touched down last week.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne issued a tornado warning for the South Patrick Shores area just after 5 p.m. on June 7. The tornado touched down around 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of Lighthouse Landing Street and South Patrick Drive, packing wind speeds between 90-100 mph, according to the NWS.

Damage was dealt to dozens of homes, with the majority reported in the South Patrick Park neighborhood.

Melbourne-based Doug Connor Inc. will focus debris collection efforts on 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th streets along with Albatross, Seagull, Egret, Herron and Flamingo drives, according to the county.

Vegetative debris will get picked up first — such as tree limbs and bushes — before crews can move on to construction and demolition debris.

