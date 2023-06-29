How long will it be crazy hot in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hot, hot, hot!

Central Florida is not under any heat advisories, but high temperatures will be in the mid-90s again Thursday, with “feels like” temperatures at 100 to 105 degrees.

[BEAT THE HEAT: 5 tricks to cool your car quickly in the Florida]

Expect a 20% coverage of rain as drier air works into the region. Rain chances are 10% on Friday, with a high of 97 degrees expected from Friday through Sunday.

More moisture works into the atmosphere by the weekend, increasing rain chances to 30% on Saturday and 40% on Sunday.

We will have a high of 96 on Monday and for the Fourth of July, when rain chances jump to 50%. Some of the storms could linger into the evening and impact fireworks.

The average high on this date in Orlando is 91, but it may be the middle of next week before high temperatures dip into that range.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

A surface trough is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles south-southeast of Bermuda.

Upper-level winds are marginally conducive for some slow development of the system during the next few days while it moves north at 5 to 10 mph and away from the U.S.

It has a 10% chance of development over the next two days and a 20% chance over the next seven days.