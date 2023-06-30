Impress your friends! Here’s what produces the color in fireworks

FILE - Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during a New Year's Eve celebration Jan 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. Tens of thousands of Vegas Golden Knights fans, maybe more, are expected at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday for a Stanley Cup victory parade and a rally to mark the teams first-ever NHL championship. Las Vegas police prepared Friday for upwards of 100,000 people to cram viewing areas along Las Vegas Boulevard for a celebration that planners were comparing to annual New Years Eve fireworks shows. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fireworks are synonymous with the Fourth of July, but have you ever wondered how they get their color?

The short answer: chemistry.

Certain elements produce different colors that, when added to a firework and burned, produce intense light.

There is a lot of chemistry and science that goes into producing fireworks, but by using the chart below you will know the root mineral element involved in generating specific colors.

Firework colors

Mixing elements together can produce other colors. Purple is the combination of strontium with copper.

So when you’re watching the displays this year, note the colors and the amount of science and artistry that goes into making each and every individual firework.

Use the chart above to try and match the colorful explosion you see to the element that was a part of it.

The more you know.

