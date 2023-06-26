Port Canaveral fireworks celebration to light up night sky

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – The sky above Port Canaveral is expected to light up with color and sound for the annual “Smoke on the Water & Fire in the Sky” celebration.

The festivities are expected to begin at 5 p.m., with the fireworks launching after dark at 9 p.m.

Public access for viewing these fireworks will be available at the Cove District and the Port’s Exploration Tower Lawn with free parking until capacity is reached. Designated parking areas will be available for the fireworks event at $10 per vehicle.

The event marks one of three events going on at the Space Coast, the next being July 3rd fireworks at Cocoa Beach, followed by July 4th’s fireworks at Cocoa Village.

A special traffic plan is in place to ensure security and expedite traffic departure and flow.

Electronic and fixed signage will be located on roadways and intersections in the Port to guide guests attending the event. Special parking and flow maps are now available for guests to look over and plan their trip accordingly.

For more information, you can check out the Port Canaveral website.

