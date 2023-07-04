LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Will it rain during Fourth of July fireworks?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The “feels-like” temperatures have routinely been about 105 and 115 degrees in Central Florida over the past several days.

As the afternoon moves on, expect thunderstorms to fire up across parts of the region. A few fireworks displays could be threatened by lingering rain and storms.

Look for a live weather update in this story and on the FREE Pinpoint Weather App every 30 minutes to stay ahead of afternoon and evening storms.

Fourth Forecast

Look for a few storms to increase in coverage through the afternoon, mainly west of I-95. Please take care of yourself if celebrating outside for long periods of time. The heat index will remain around 110 through the late afternoon.

If you do not see a cooling storm, it will still feel like the 90s through fireworks displays.

Storms will focus around the Orlando area late in the afternoon and through dinner.

Future radar

A few storms could linger through the evening, mainly west of Orlando.

Future radar

It’s here where rain and storms could impact fireworks displays.

Future radar