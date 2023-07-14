Subtropical Storm Don forms in Atlantic, becomes 5th named storm of the year

ORLANDO, Fla. – Subtropical storm Don formed in the Atlantic early Friday.

Don is located roughly midway between Bermuda and the Azores. It has no threat to Florida.

The storm is likely near its peak intensity, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph with higher gusts and gradual weakening is expected in the next few days.

The storm is moving toward the north near 6 mph, and this general motion is expected during the next couple of days. A turn to the east is forecast on Sunday.

The next named storm will be Emily.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.