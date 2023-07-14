Subtropical Storm Don Forms Over The Central Atlantic

Location 1165 miles WSW of The Azores Wind 50 mph Heading N at 6 mph Pressure 29.59 Coordinates 46.8W, 32.9N

Discussion

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Don was located near latitude 32.9 North, longitude 46.8 West. The storm is moving toward the north near 6 mph (9 km/h), and this general motion is expected during the next couple of days. A turn to the east is forecast on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected during the next few days.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km) east of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

None