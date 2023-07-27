WATCH LIVE: Jonathan Kegges’ weather briefing as rain streams into Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tropical wave will move across Central Florida on Thursday, bringing rain to the region.

We will see waves of heavy downpours and the chance for some strong wind gusts throughout the day.

As early as 9 a.m. we will see showers move into Brevard County. By noon, areas along I-4 will see heavy downpours.

The rain will come in several waves through the afternoon and early evening, dropping 1-3 inches in spots.

Expect a 50% coverage of rain on Thursday and a 60% coverage of rain on Friday.

Rain chances will be at 60% on Saturday and 50% on Sunday.

Expect high temperatures in the low and mid-90s through the weekend.

Strong rip currents will be an issue at the beaches.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

In addition to the weak tropical wave bringing rain to Central Florida for the next couple of days, the National Hurricane Center is also watching another wave near the Cabo Verde Islands.

This wave will try to move closer to the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico by the end of next week.

There’s a chance it will strengthen as it moves closer to the islands.

Right now, it has no chance of development over the next two days and a 40% chance over the next seven days.

The next named storm will be Emily.

Hurricane season runs through November.