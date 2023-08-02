Storms focus around and west of Orlando area. Here’s the timeline

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a few nights with lingering storms across parts of Central Florida, most will finally dry out. The exception Wednesday will be southwest of the Turnpike in parts of Osceola. Polk, Sumter and Marion counties.

The driest areas over the next couple of days will be along and around I-95 and the Atlantic beaches.

Future radar

A few stray downpours may sneak onshore early Thursday along and around I-95 with the rest of the day drying out.

Storms will then fire up just inland of the beaches and move toward the Orlando area Thursday afternoon.

Future radar

Like Wednesday evening, the best shot for a few lingering storms will be west of Orlando and right along/around the I-75 corridor. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s Thursday.

Tropics Update:

The window is quickly closing for the disturbance known as 96: to develop in the central Atlantic.

Dry air is ruling the roost in the deep tropics and the next seven or so days appear to be quiet in the Atlantic basin.

