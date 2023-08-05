Scattered storms expected to bring heavy rain to parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy weekend!

We start off Saturday with plenty of sunshine through the day across Central Florida.

As we get the daytime heating going with the sea breezes jump-starting, we’ll begin to see showers and storms develop after lunch.

A pulse of energy north of the viewing area will send more showers and storms through the area around mid-afternoon. Showers and storms are expected to last through the evening.

Stronger storms are expected to produce heavy downpours, which may lead to localized flooding in the highlighted green areas below.

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

Flood outlook

Gusty winds and frequent lightning will be possible as storms get going.

It’s going to be hot before the rain, with highs forecast to hit 96 degrees in the Orlando area and feeling like 107.

Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you’re outdoors.

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

Heat Index

Saturday night, showers and storms will slowly dissipate, leaving mostly cloudy skies with overnight temperatures holding steady in the middle to upper 70s.

The moisture and heat sticks around Sunday. As the sea breezes increase through the afternoon, so will the rain chances.

Expect a 70% coverage for wet weather across the viewing area.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies, with highs in the lower 90s but feeling like the lower 100s.

The tropics remain inactive at the moment with no possible tropical developments in at least the next seven days.