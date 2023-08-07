Summer scorcher! Heat index of 115 degrees prompts warnings in Central Florida

Summer break will end with a scorcher of a week in Central Florida as a large ridge of high pressure keeps the region under a heat dome.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Summer break will end with a scorcher of a week in Central Florida as a large ridge of high pressure keeps the region under a heat dome.

High temperatures on Monday -- and the majority of this week -- will soar into the upper 90s for inland neighborhoods and lower 90s along the coast.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

With plenty of humidity in place, the “feels like” temperatures will hit 110-115 degrees through midday. For this reason, there is an excessive heat advisory for Marion and Flagler counties and a heat advisory for all other area counties.

As we head into the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will begin to develop across western zones and track toward I-95. Rain coverage sits at 40-50% for areas west of Interstate 95, and a 20-30% along the immediate coast.

Expect more of the same as we gear up for back-to-school season, with highs remaining in the upper 90s and rain chances at 40-50%. Most public schools in Central Florida start on Thursday.

When it comes to the tropics, we are watching a few waves in the Atlantic, but at this point no tropical development is expected over the next seven days.