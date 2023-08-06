Heat Advisory for all of Central Florida

Expect plenty of sunshine across Central Florida to begin your Sunday morning. It’s going to be a hot day.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect plenty of sunshine across Central Florida to begin your Sunday morning. It’s going to be a hot day.

A heat advisory will be in effect for the entire area, which will see feels-like temperatures ranging between 107-112 degrees. Practice heat safety while you’re out and about and drink water.

Rain and storms are in the forecast today. As we go through the morning, the west coast sea breeze is expect to pop showers and storms over our Gulf Coast counties, then to gradually fan out to inland areas.

A few storms could produce heavy rain at times, leading to a little bit of street flooding, frequent lightning and wind gusts between 40-45 mph. Showers and storms are expected to end by sunset.

The rest of the week will be hot. An area of high pressure over Texas will expand, keeping our daytime highs in the middle-to-upper 90s. With the high humidity, it’ll continue to feel like the triple digits daily through the week.

Rain chances remain moderate every day, which should help cool things off during the afternoon hours.

