So. Very. HOT! Excessive heat warnings issued in Central Florida. Here’s what that means

ORLANDO, Fla. – It is going to be super hot Tuesday in Central Florida!

An excessive heat warning has been issued for Marion Flagler counties, meaning it will feel like at least 115 degrees. There is a heat advisory for the rest of Central Florida, with the heat index possibly reaching 110.

We have all of this heat in place because of big area high pressure on top of Florida. This is sinking air that will not allow as much rain as we are used to seeing this time of year.

Expect a 40% coverage of showers after 2 p.m.

The actual high temperature will be near 97 in Orlando for the next few days.

The tropics remain quiet.

Troy Bridges pinpoints your forecast.