Hotter for the weekend: Excessive heat warning issued for feels-like temperatures up to 116 degrees

ORLANDO, Fla. – The extended heat wave continues for Central Florida. A new excessive heat warning is in effect for Saturday for the potential for feels-like temperatures to exceed 115 degrees.

Actual air temperatures will surge to 99 degrees.

Look for a few cooling afternoon storms to develop after 1 or 2 p.m. and continue for the middle of the afternoon.

Clouds and rain

Storm chances will only be at 30% Saturday as most of Central Florida will continue to be dry.

Orlando reached 99 degrees on Friday, topping its previous record of 98, which was set in 2007.

The record high in Sanford is also 98, set in 2006, but that was topped on Friday with a high of 100.

It could be even hotter Sunday.

Actual air temperatures in Orlando will have a chance to reach 100 degrees. If that happens, it would be the first time since 2015 for Orlando.

Last time 100

Feels-like temperatures could again come near 116 degrees, especially along the I-75 corridor.

Heat index Sunday

The Orlando area has experienced high temperatures of at least 98 degrees since Monday. This is the longest stretch of such temperatures since 1998.

The excessive and at times record-breaking heat looks to continue through the early part of next work week.

The weather pattern causing the excessive heat begins to break by Wednesday. Typical Florida heat and rain chances arrive by Thursday.