Rain expected for many in Central Florida. But what about the holiday weekend?

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances into the afternoon Friday across Central Florida.

Expect an 80% coverage of afternoon showers and storms as the east and west coast sea breezes battle it out.

Orlando will see a high near 90 degrees for the next several days.

Rain chances will dip to 40% on Saturday.

Expect much lower rain chances -- 20% -- for Sunday and for Labor Day Monday.

Pinpointing the tropics

Active Systems

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Franklin, located a few hundred miles northeast of Bermuda; on Post-Tropical Cyclone Idalia, located midway between the coast of North Carolina and Bermuda; and on Tropical Storm Jose, located several hundred miles east of Bermuda.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL94)

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with an elongated area of low-pressure located just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. A short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form today while the system moves northwest at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 48 hours are 90 percent.

Central Subtropical Atlantic (Remnants of Gert)

Showers and thunderstorms have become better organized during the past several hours in association with an area of low-pressure located several hundred miles north-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. If this current trend continues, a tropical depression is likely to form Friday before upper-level winds become increasingly unfavorable over the weekend.

The system is forecast to meander over the subtropical Atlantic through this weekend.

Formation chance through 48 hours is 70 percent.

Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa this weekend. Environmental conditions could support some gradual development of this system through the middle part of next week while it moves west to west-northwest over the eastern and central portions of the tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through seven days is 40 percent.

