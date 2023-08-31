Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells gives behind-the-scenes look at Hurricane Idalia coverage

Talk to Tom started as a live segment during the 2004 hurricane season — a summer marred by monstrous storms including Charley, Frances, and Jeanne— and gave Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells the opportunity to answer viewers’ weather questions.

The show is now a popular weekly program on News 6+ and the News 6+ Takeover, but today Talk To Tom is going back to its roots.

Watch Talk To Tom live at 5:30 p.m. when it airs on News 6+ in the player below: