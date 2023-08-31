Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells gives behind-the-scenes look at Hurricane Idalia coverage

ORLANDO, Fla. – Talk to Tom started as a live segment during the 2004 hurricane season — a summer marred by monstrous storms including Charley, Frances, and Jeanne— and gave Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells the opportunity to answer viewers’ weather questions.
The show is now a popular weekly program on News 6+ and the News 6+ Takeover, but today Talk To Tom is going back to its roots.
In the wake of Hurricane Idalia, which struck Florida’s Big Bend Wednesday morning as a powerful Category 3 hurricane, Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells is providing a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to cover a storm both in the field and in the News 6 newsroom.
In this live special edition of Talk To Tom, you’ll hear from News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges, who kept viewers informed during a marathon livestream on YouTube and on the News 6+ app.
News 6 anchor and reporter Erik Von Ancken, along with photojournalist Jeff Segers drove nearly 200 miles to Perry, Florida where they gave Central Florida viewers an up-close perspective of Hurricane Idalia as it came ashore.
