Invest 95L could become tropical depression by midweek

ORLANDO, Fla. – Add another wave to the list of things bubbling in the tropics. Let’s break it all down for you.

We’ll start with the named storms first. Tropical storms Gert and Katia are in the Atlantic and expected to remain over open water. No biggie there.

The newest wave is forecast to move off the African coast in the next couple of days. The National Hurricane Center reports that environmental conditions are favorable enough to support some slow development as it moves west-northwest over the eastern tropical Atlantic. The wave has been highlighted with a 30% formation chance over the next seven days. This wave is still far away.

Meanwhile, there’s the first wave we mentioned over the last few days that has our attention.

Afternoon tropics update for Sept. 3 (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The NHC has given this wave currently located just to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands a 50% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and an even higher chance of 90% over the next seven days. While this wave is still far away, it bears watch.

It’s likely this system will become a tropical depression around midweek. From there, models have indicated further strengthening is likely as it moves west to west-northwest later in the upcoming week. The GFS model takes it closer to the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane while the EURO keeps it turning more northward, keeping it away from the Lesser Antilles and over the open water, also as a hurricane.

These forecasts will continue to change over the next several days as they tend to do. If this system gets a name it would be called Lee. The name to follow Lee will be Margot.

Of course, as the system gets closer and strengthens, we will continue to bring more updates.

