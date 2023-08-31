I think we are over “I” named storms 🌀

Is it over yet? ☔🥵🌩😒🌊

After the week we’ve had, it’s about time for a break! Right?

Hey insiders! Meteorologist Troy Bridges here.

After Idalia brought rain and wind to Central Florida, we can expect much better conditions just in time for the holiday weekend!

We are still seeing fairly high rain chances for today and for tomorrow with lots of humidity.

Feels like temperatures have been brutal!

Hold tight! Changes are on the way!

Dryer air will work in with the lower rain chances and lower humidity.

So go ahead! Make some Labor Day plans!

I hope you don’t have to “labor” too much in the coming days.

Hurricane Idalia rapidly intensified, but what does that mean?

The big topic this week was Hurricane Idalia as it made landfall along the Big Bend region early Wednesday morning. Hey y’all, meteorologist Michelle Morgan here talking about how quickly Idalia intensified over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

➰Will Idalia Loop Back Around?

Hey, guys! Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges here. One of the most asked questions in the Pinpoint Weather Team’s inbox was “will Idalia loop back around and hit Florida again?” This was asked because multiple models showcase this happening.

Cooler Waters in Idalia’s Wake 🌊

Hey insiders, it’s meteorologist Candace Campos, what a week it’s been! While on the topic of Hurricane Idalia, there has been a lot of talk about the abnormally warm waters fueling the rapid intensification of Idalia in the Gulf of Mexico. But in the wake of this major hurricane, we are seeing some “cooler” changes in our tropical waters.

🔥St. Elmo’s Fire isn’t really fire and not quite lightning ⚡

Hey there Insiders! It’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos here to chat with you about a recent sighting by MacDill Air Force pilots that’s gone viral.

As Hurricane Idalia approached, pilots evacuating MacDill Air Force Base caught a stunning phenomenon in the process known as St. Elmo’s Fire. I am not talking about a movie playing during flight, haha.

