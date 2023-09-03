Tropical Storm Katia forms; NHC tracks another area of disturbance

ORLANDO, Fla. – With all the action in the tropics, post-tropical Idalia and tropical storms Gert and Katia, a wave has caught the eyes of many here in Central Florida.

All storms with names are expected to stay over the open waters of the Atlantic. The wave over the far eastern tropical Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands shows more westward movement with potential to see gradual development over the next several days.

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted this wave, currently producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms off the coast of Africa with a 30% chance of formation over the next two days, and a 70% chance of formation over the next 7 days.

The tropics stay busy the first week of September.

Gradual development is expected with a favorable environment by the middle of next week. The NHC says a tropical depression is likely to form while the wave moves west to west-northwest around 15-20 mph over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic toward the Lesser Antilles.

For now, this is a tropical wave that’s still far away, but will be watched a bit more closely in the upcoming week as it moves over the Atlantic.

