Depression forms in the Atlantic as tropics stay red hot; any threats to Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Newly-formed Tropical Depression 12 joins an already jam-packed Atlantic ocean. The storm is located 375 miles northwest of the Cabo Verde islands. The depression is expected to become a tropical storm later Friday or early Saturday.

This is not expected to threaten Florida or the U.S.

Another disturbance moving off the coast of Africa will need to be watched over the next 10 days or so. Gradual development is expected as it moves through the eastern and central Atlantic, and a tropical depression is possible by the middle of next week.

Euro model

The National Hurricane Center gives this disturbance a 50% chance to develop over the next seven days.

Long range computer models show this entity getting close to the Caribbean and possibly the southeast U.S. by the middle of September.

Idalia remains post-tropical but is expected to become a tropical storm as it moves near Bermuda and into the North Atlantic.

Franklin is still hanging on as a hurricane as it races into the North Atlantic. The storm is expected to become post-tropical by the start of the weekend.

Jose remains a tropical storm northeast of Bermuda but is expected to dissipate Friday or Saturday.

Gert came back to life early Friday as a tropical depression after being a remnant low for 11 days. It could strengthen into a tropical storm once again over the weekend.

The next two named storms of the 2023 hurricane season are Katia and Lee.

The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10. Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.

