Another nice summer day in Central Florida. When will it rain again?

ORLANDO, Fla. – There will be low rain chances for the next couple of days across Central Florida.

In fact, rain chances are nonexistent on Wednesday and Thursday in the Orlando area. It’s all because of an area of high pressure that will eventually weaken and allow rain chances to return by the end of the week.

Expect a high temperature of 94 degrees in Orlando on Wednesday and 96 on Thursday. The average high in Orlando for this time of year is 92.

Expect rain chances to return at 30% on Friday and Saturday. Rain chances will be at 40% on Sunday and 40-50% for most of next week.

Weekend highs will be in the mid-90s.

There will continue to be an increased risk for rip currents through the weekend.

Pinpointing the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Lee, located over the central tropical Atlantic.

For now, models take Lee as a major hurricane north of Puerto Rico and away from Florida.

But things can change, so keep a close eye on this system in the coming days.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL96)

A tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern Atlantic between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form later this week or this weekend while the system moves west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

This system is expected to move across the Cabo Verde Islands by Thursday, and interests there should monitor its progress.

Formation chance through 48 hours, low, 30 percent. Formation chance through seven days, medium, 60 percent.

Northeastern Atlantic (ex-Franklin)

Post-Tropical Cyclone Franklin, located a few hundred miles east-northeast of the Azores, is producing disorganized shower activity mostly to the east of its center.

This system could briefly acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics during the next day or two while it moves northeast or north over the northeastern Atlantic.

By late this week, further development is not expected as the system is forecast to move into unfavorable environmental conditions, which should cause it to weaken.

Hurricane season runs through November.