There’s a risk of severe storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect rain chances in Central Florida to increase along the sea breezes into the afternoon Monday, mainly after 2 p.m.

Orlando will reach a high near 93 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 92.

Rain chances will be up to 40% through the early evening, and there will be a risk of some severe storms, with the main threat being strong winds, heavy rain and lightning.

Rain chances increase to 50% on Tuesday.

The chance of rain will be on and off through the end of the week.

Expect high temperatures in the low 90s through Thursday, but highs will be in the upper 80s from Friday into next weekend.

Pinpointing the tropics

Lee and Margo will continue to stay out to sea and not impact land directly.

Hurricane Lee will bring high rip currents and high seas to our coast over the next couple of days.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL97)

A weak area of low pressure located several hundred miles to the west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing limited and disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity well to the west of its center.

Additional development of this system is becoming increasingly unlikely before it merges with a tropical wave to its east during the next couple of days.

Formation chance through seven days is 10 percent.

Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa is producing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system during the latter part of the week, and a tropical depression could form by the weekend while it moves west to west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph over the central tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through seven days is 50 percent.

Hurricane season runs through November.