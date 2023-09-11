National Hurricane Center monitoring 2 additional tropical disturbances

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sept. 10 marks the official peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, and to commemorate the day, we are tracking four systems in the tropics.

The headliner of the week continues to be Hurricane Lee, which has regained major hurricane strength. As of Sunday evening, it had sustained wind of 120 miles per hour, tracking about 285 miles north northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

The forecast calls for additional strengthening into next week, with a tight north turn by Wednesday.

Even though Lee will remain more than 700 miles off the Florida coast, deteriorating marine conditions are expected throughout the week. This includes a high risk of rip currents, rough surf and choppy seas.

Tropical Storm Margot has sustained winds of 45 miles per hour. Although Margot is expected to become a hurricane Monday, all modeling shows it staying out in the middle of the Atlantic with no concern to any land areas.

[TRENDING: Numerous storms are expected to develop across Central Florida | Volusia sheriff’s office puts out bulletin for wanted felon; he responds on Facebook | Become a News 6 Insider]

Further east, the National Hurricane Center is highlighting two areas near the west coast of Africa.

7-day tropical development (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

One weak area of low pressure, located a few hundred miles from the Cabo Verde Islands, remains unorganized and is forecasted to merge with a larger tropical wave to the east in the next couple of days. This area has a 10% chance of developing on its own.

The previously mentioned tropical wave has a medium, 50% chance of developing in the next seven days as it will move into a more conducive environment later this week.

The next named storm on the season is Nigel.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: