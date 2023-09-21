More rain for some in Central Florida. But look at the weekend!

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances remain high Thursday in Central Florida.

There’s a 70% chance of rain in the Orlando area, where the high temperature will reach 87 degrees.

Rain chances drop to 40% on Friday and 30% over the weekend.

An area of low pressure developing off the Florida coast will try to pull some of this moisture away from us heading into the weekend.

The first day of fall is on Saturday. Overnight lows this weekend could dip into the 60s!

Expect rain chances back to our typical sea breeze pattern at 50% next week.

Pinpointing in the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Nigel, located over the central subtropical Atlantic.

Nigel will not impact the U.S.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave is currently located near the Cabo Verde Islands.

This system is expected to merge with another disturbance located a few hundred miles to its west in a few days.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

Formation chances over the next seven days stands at 70%.

Western Atlantic:

A non-tropical low pressure system is expected to form within a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms to the east of the Florida peninsula within the next day or so.

This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics on Friday while it moves generally northward and away from Florida.

Regardless of development, this low is likely to bring gusty winds to gale force, heavy rain, and high surf to portions of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic United States late this week and into this weekend. It will being high seas and rip currents to our coast.

Formation chances over the next seven days is 40%.