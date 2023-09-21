These are the top-ranked state parks in Florida. No. 1 is in Central Florida

Florida is a state known for its great weather and tourist attractions, and few things combine those elements better than its state parks.

With nearly 200 parks, residents and visitors alike have their pick of the litter, though some compare better than others, according to Southern Living.

The website ranked some of Florida’s best state parks, which can be found below:

Silver Springs State Park — Ocala, Marion County Myakka State Park — Sarasota, Sarasota County Bahia Honda State Park — Florida Keys, Madison County Grayton Beach State Park — Santa Rosa Beach, Walton County Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park — Okeechobee, Okeechobee County Ochlockonee River State Park — Wakulla County Windley Key Fossil Reef Geological State Park — Islamorada, Monroe County Honeymoon Island State Park — Honeymoon Island, Pinellas County Ybor City Museum State Park — Tampa, Hillsborough County Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park — Wakulla County Falling Waters State Park — Chipley, Washington County Blue Springs State Park — Orange City, Volusia County John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park — Key Largo, Monroe County Rainbow Springs State Park — Dunnellon, Marion County Cayo Costa State Park — Cayo Costa, Lee County Weeki Wachee State Park — Spring Hill, Hernando County Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park — Key Biscayne, Miami-Dade County Koreshan State Park — Estero, Lee County Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park — Key West, Monroe County Curry Hammock State Park — Marathon, Monroe County

