These are the top-ranked state parks in Florida. No. 1 is in Central Florida

Silver Springs State Park in Ocala tops list

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Florida is a state known for its great weather and tourist attractions, and few things combine those elements better than its state parks.

With nearly 200 parks, residents and visitors alike have their pick of the litter, though some compare better than others, according to Southern Living.

The website ranked some of Florida’s best state parks, which can be found below:

  1. Silver Springs State Park — Ocala, Marion County
  2. Myakka State Park — Sarasota, Sarasota County
  3. Bahia Honda State Park — Florida Keys, Madison County
  4. Grayton Beach State Park — Santa Rosa Beach, Walton County
  5. Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park — Okeechobee, Okeechobee County
  6. Ochlockonee River State Park — Wakulla County
  7. Windley Key Fossil Reef Geological State Park — Islamorada, Monroe County
  8. Honeymoon Island State Park — Honeymoon Island, Pinellas County
  9. Ybor City Museum State Park — Tampa, Hillsborough County
  10. Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park — Wakulla County
  11. Falling Waters State Park — Chipley, Washington County
  12. Blue Springs State Park — Orange City, Volusia County
  13. John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park — Key Largo, Monroe County
  14. Rainbow Springs State Park — Dunnellon, Marion County
  15. Cayo Costa State Park — Cayo Costa, Lee County
  16. Weeki Wachee State Park — Spring Hill, Hernando County
  17. Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park — Key Biscayne, Miami-Dade County
  18. Koreshan State Park — Estero, Lee County
  19. Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park — Key West, Monroe County
  20. Curry Hammock State Park — Marathon, Monroe County

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

