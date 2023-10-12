Photos show storm damage in Florida after apparent tornadoes

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Strong storms early Thursday spurred possible tornadoes and caused damage throughout Florida.

The storms were from tropical moisture in the Gulf that moved across the state. Tornado watches and warnings have been in effect throughout most of the overnight hours into the early morning.

In Citrus County, there were downed power lines and trees in Crystal River, as well as flooding.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office shared photos showing the damage.

Crystal River damage (Citrus County Sheriff's Office)

In Clearwater Beach, fire rescue said an apparent tornado touched down and damaged two homes.

Clearwater Beach damage (Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department)

In Central Florida, Palm Coast officials said a possible tornado damaged several homes and overturned a vehicle.

