Hold on to your hat: Staying windy in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fall has returned! Behind a strong cold front, the temperatures have dropped, but winds have gone up across Central Florida.

Through Thursday, wind gusts will routinely be in the 20-30 mph range inland. Along the coast, wind gusts will occasionally top 40 mph.

Wind gusts

A wind advisory is in effect for coastal Volusia and Brevard counties.

It will remain breezy on Friday.

A gale warning for wind gusts stronger than 45 mph is in effect for the Atlantic waters until Thursday afternoon. Wave heights out at sea will be in the 8-13 ft. range through Thursday.

Dangerous beach and boating conditions are expected through at least Friday and will likely continue through the weekend.

Large breaking waves, on the order of 5-8 ft., will be likely through Friday. A very high rip current risk will also be present.

