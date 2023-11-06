Comfortable mornings, warm afternoons. When’s next cooldown hit Central Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you aren’t’ a fan of the cool start on Monday, this forecast is for you.

After a start in the 40s and 50s, temperatures quickly climb back into the low to mid-80s for the afternoon, with sunshine dominant through the day.

Expect clouds to increase late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures on Tuesday will start off a little warmer, upper 50s and lower 60s, en-route to the mid-80s. After a mix of clouds and sunshine, clearer skies will return for the second half of the day.

In addition to the warming trend, the week ahead will be mainly dry, making it a great stretch for outdoor projects that require multiple days of dry weather.

By the middle and especially latter part of the work week, highs will jump into the mid- to upper 80s. You will also gradually notice the humidity increase, so your air conditioner may be running a bit more again by the week’s end.

As of now, the next cooldown (highs in the mid- to upper 70s) won’t reach Central Florida until next Monday.

Tropics update

The Atlantic remains quiet and no new development is expected over the next seven days.

Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.