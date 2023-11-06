🛰️News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges gives an Insider guide to forecast technology

Our meteorologists use various tools to forecast the weather, which includes different models.

However, to provide accurate weather predictions, meteorologists must determine which computer forecast best suits the weather situation.

The two main models that meteorologists use to forecast the weather are the European and American GFS models.

Additionally, Mesoscale Models can help identify areas that require closer attention to determine which areas are more likely to experience thunderstorms. Although models play a significant role in forecasting the weather, meteorologists use them as a guide and not as the definitive source of information.

When a storm is present, the PinPoint Weather team tracks it using radar. They use the central government-owned radar to see inside the storm. In case of a tornado warning or a severe thunderstorm warning, they dissect the storm and look inside it.

The radar data helps meteorologists present the information accurately to the viewers. They can examine the storm in 3D and show viewers the hazards and what is happening inside the storm.

The meteorologists also use dual-polarization radar to confirm if a tornado is on the ground without a storm chaser or anyone seeing it. The radar can also determine if damage is involved, such as dust being lifted into the air.

The radar can differentiate between rain, hail, and debris. Additionally, meteorologists use satellite images to detect when hurricanes are forming across the ocean. The satellite images provide trend data that gets ingested into some of the longer-range models you see on TV or when we stream it.

Overall, forecasting the weather is a complex process that requires a great deal of skill and expertise. Meteorologists use a range of tools and techniques, from weather models to radar and satellites, to provide the most accurate predictions possible.

By combining their knowledge and experience with the latest technology, meteorologists can provide viewers with accurate weather information, helping them to stay safe and prepared in the face of severe weather conditions.

