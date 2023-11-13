Not so Sunshine State: Cool, cloudy in Central Florida. Here’s when things change

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is in the midst of its most unsettled weather stretch in weeks.

Under overcast skies Monday, highs will struggle to climb out of the low 70s.

Through the morning, expect areas of fog with occasional mist and drizzle. Organized showers and downpours will also be possible, especially closer to the coast. Rain chances will be at 30% in addition to the drizzle.

It will also turn breezy, with wind gusts of around 20mph. The wind will be out of the north, shifting to a more easterly component through the day.

Rain chances move up a bit Tuesday to 40%, and it will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Rain chances increase to 60% late Wednesday into Thursday as a disturbance moves toward Florida from Texas and the Gulf of Mexico.

The weather improves significantly by Friday and especially the upcoming weekend.

Tropics Update

The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight a disturbance in the southwest Caribbean.

Development chances as the system lifts toward Jamaica and Cuba stand at 60% as of early Monday.

The disturbance does not pose a threat to Florida at this time.

Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.